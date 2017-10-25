Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Last year, attackers used a massive group of hacked devices to help bring down some of the most high-profile sites on the web, including Twitter, Spotify and Netflix. Now, an even bigger threat has been found.

This new hacked group of devices, known as a botnet, was discovered by researchers at cybersecurity firm Netlab 360, who call it "Reaper." Some of the key differences from last year's botnet, known as "Mirai," is that Reaper is infecting computers faster than its predecessor and it appears on track to be one of the biggest of its kind, according to ZDNet.

The good news so far is Reaper hasn't been used to attack anything. But security researchers say the way it's infecting devices, including almost two million internet-connected cameras and DVR's, is also alarming.

