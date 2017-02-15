See the space station gloriously bisect the moon

Blink and you'll miss it. Astrophotographer Thierry Legault posted a spectacular video of the International Space Station bisecting the moon last week. The European Space Agency highlighted his work on Monday.

Catching a transit is tricky. Legault originally tried to photograph it from Lyon in France, but cloudy skies foiled the effort. Another attempt from Rouen, the birthplace of ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, on February 4 proved more successful. Pesquet is currently in residence on board the ISS.

The transit took place during just a fraction of a second. Legault's video first shows the station streaking along, but then slows it down to give viewers a better look at its movement as it cuts down the moon's center line.

A zoomed-in version shows off Legault's photography skills and the surprising amount of detail on display from both the ISS and the moon. You can even see the station's long solar arrays.

Astrophotographers relish the challenge of snapping an ISS transit. NASA photographer Bill Ingalls captured an image of the ISS transiting the sun in 2015 and another of it in front of the moon that same year.

