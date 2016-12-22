Astronauts' ISS Christmas: Ox tongue, chicken supreme and cider

Upset you can't travel to see family and friends this holiday? Just imagine what it would be like if you weren't on this planet to ring in the new year.

In a NASA video released Tuesday, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough, Peggy Whitson of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency share their thoughts about being in space during the holidays and how they plan to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve.

After all, it's not like astronauts aboard the International Space Station get the holidays off.

"Being aboard the ISS gives us a slightly different perspective of Christmas," Whitson says from the ISS. "We see the planet as a whole. It reinforces the fact that we should live as one people and strive for peace."

The crew also shared what they'll eat out of cans and pouches for Christmas dinner: turkey, corn bread stuffing, fruit salad, green beans, mashed potatoes and plenty of dessert.

Pesquet is also sharing a French Christmas dinner of ox tongue, chicken supreme with morels and gingerbread. The crew will drink packaged apple cider and cocoa.

"We're going to eat very well up here on Christmas," Kimbrough says. "From the Expedition 50 crew we want to wish you a merry Christmas and happy holidays."