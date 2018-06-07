Intel's Tiger Rapids two-screen notebook vision informs our mobile future

Razer's three-screen Project Valerie was a pipe dream; Intel's two-screen notebook prototypes may never sit on your lap, but will likely be the basis for real products you can buy in the not-so-distant future. Intel's "Tiger Rapids" prototype and other working models provide hints of what we'll see.

While the buzz at Computex 2018 was about previews of two-screen models like Asus' AI Precog and the update to Lenovo's Yoga Book, it looks like Intel is driving a lot of the designs behind the scenes. PC World got a peek behind the curtain, providing us with a glimpse into that future.

The Tiger Rapids prototype looks like the basis for the two laptops from Asus and Lenovo that debuted at Computex, though a lot more pen centric, designed to function as more of a real pen-and-paper notebook. It's 4.9mm thick, with a 7.9-inch LCD on the left for Windows and an electronic paper display (EPD) for inking; inside, it runs a 7th-generation Intel Core processor, and has an SSD, Wi-Fi antenna and memory. It charges via the single USB-C port and Intel says that the battery has lasted for 13 to 15 hours in its testing.

It'd be terrific if the company could work pressure sensitivity in that screen for sketching. And while PC World says the EPD feels natural for inking, a lot of the attraction may depends on the accuracy level of handwriting recognition software when these products come to market.

The second device, which has no code name, is designed for two-screen spanning as well as independent displays; they're both traditional LCD color displays, and is reminiscent of convertibles like the Spectre x360 or Lenovo Yoga lines. Like the Yoga Book, you type on one of the screens. Using a QWERTY keyboard on glass isn't very comfortable for more than a few minutes, though.