Intel Whiskey Lake chips come to the ThinkPad L series

Lenovo

Lenovo has updated its wallet-friendly ThinkPad L series with the latest versions of Intel's eighth-gen Core processor. The ThinkPad L390, with its traditional clamshell design, starts at $659 (‎£522, AU$915), and the two-in-one version, the L390 Yoga, starts at $889 (‎£705 or AU$1,235).

Apart from the new Whiskey Lake chips, the ThinkPad L390 and L390 Yoga are pretty similar to their predecessors, coming equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD display, fingerprint sensor and support for dTPM 2.0 encryption. The Yoga model comes with Lenovo's Active Pen stylus and two cameras. We expect that similar updates to the 14- and 15-inch L series models will follow, though Lenovo has not announced anything officially.

The company is sticking to its script from previous years, unloading its more mundane computer announcements in advance of CES 2019. It's a savvy move, given how easy it would be for the ThinkPad L series to get lost amidst the noise of the show.

Lenovo

Here's a rundown of the ThinkPad L series specs:

13.3-inch touchscreen (1,920 by 1,080)

8th gen Intel Core CPU

Integrated Intel graphics

Up to 32GB DDR4 RAM

Up to 512GB SSD

Two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, microSD

802.11ac, Bluetooth, NFC connectivity

720p camera

Available in black or silver

Both models will be available later this month.