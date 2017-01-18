Intel wants to change the way you shop in stores

Enlarge Image Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Intel wants to use Internet of Things to help retailers improve the way you shop in brick-and-mortar stores. The company will invest $100 million in a new retail platform that will let stores improve the way they organize their inventory, use employees and track inventory, Intel announced at the National Retail Federation's trade show Monday. The tech will let businesses can "monitor real-time, automated actions for their store employees and customers, and significantly reduce costs and time to deploy new store services," according to a report from CRN.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich also demonstrated at the trade show how businesses can use virtual reality to create better shopping experiences for customers, such as accessing 3-D store models on your smartphone or pulling up a virtual version of your own home while you shop, according to the National Retail Federation. Intel didn't immediately return a request for comment.