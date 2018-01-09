Intel

We were promised flying cars. Intel said it's closer than we think.

At CES on Monday, Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich showed off the Volocopter, an autonomous passenger drone, which he called "essentially a flying car." The Volocopter comes from a Germany-based company which started in 2012, with its first flight in 2013.

Intel brought it to its stage at CES at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Hotel on Monday, with two seats open. It took off inside the keynote venue without a pilot flying it, while it was tethered down.

"Imagine pulling out your phone, opening up a transportation app, and summoning your own personalized ride by air taxi," Krzanich said. "That sci-fi vision of the future is actually much closer than you might think."

But don't expect to hop in a "flying car" just yet. A disclaimer popped up underneath the keynote stream, noting the Volocopter won't be available in the US until it receives authorization from the Federal Communications Commission.

But eager CES attendees will be able to check it out at the Central Plaza in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Volocopter's CEO Florian Reuter said the self-flying drone was "extremely simple to fly, quiet, and when running on its batteries, emission free."