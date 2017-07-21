Intel reportedly eliminates its wearables division

Sarah Tew/CNET

After a push to dominate the wearables industry in 2014, Intel has reportedly eliminated its wearables division entirely.

Intel let go of a large percentage of its wearables division last November, an unnamed source told CNBC, and eliminated the group two weeks ago. Intel's acquisition of the Basis fitness watch supposedly didn't go as planned, so the chip maker will now stop making smartwatches, fitness trackers and the like.

Intel's New Technologies Group is now turning its attention to augmented reality, a different unnamed source told CNBC.

Intel declined to comment.