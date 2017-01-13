Intel's newest low-cost NUC is a cheap, fully functional Windows 10 PC with a quad-core Apollo Lake Celeron processor.

Photo by Intel

What's an NUC? That stands for "next unit of computing," which is Intel's name for a line of mini desktop computers. Often, these are bare-bones systems that ship without an operating system or even all the required components, but the new NUC6CAYS model popping up in online stores now is a ready to run Windows 10 machine.

And for everything that the preconfigured Intel NUC6CAYS has (Intel will also release a bare-bones version), it's an attractively affordable option. Intel's recommended customer price is $215 (converts to AU$297 and £175), but right now you can find it online at Amazon and Newegg for around $230 (converts to AU$318 and £187).

Photo by Intel

NUCs, around since 2012, are basically one step up from a Compute Stick. Though they're usually pricier than similar mini PC counterparts made by other manufacturers, the NUC6CAYS bucks the trend with its low price and impressive specs.

Specs