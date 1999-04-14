Intel counts its chips

|
roundup
The chipmaker reports strong profits but warns of flat sales in the coming quarter. The Pentium III, however, may lead a second-half surge.
"There is no stopping the relentless price decline."
- Roger Kay, IDC analyst
Profits up but sales a concern at Intel
update Intel tops earnings estimates by reporting net income of $2 billion today, or 57 cents a share after accounting for a split, but sales were lower than expected.
Will Pentium III ease the low-cost PC war?
Intel plans straddle high, low ends
