Intel counts its chips

The chipmaker reports strong profits but warns of flat sales in the coming quarter. The Pentium III, however, may lead a second-half surge.

 

"There is no stopping the relentless price decline."

- Roger Kay, IDC analyst

 
Profits up but sales a concern at Intel
update Intel tops earnings estimates by reporting net income of $2 billion today, or 57 cents a share after accounting for a split, but sales were lower than expected.

Will Pentium III ease the low-cost PC war?
Despite the surge in demand for sub-$600 computers, high-end Pentium III-based PCs have managed to rack up "respectable" sales among consumers, according to one market research firm.

Intel plans straddle high, low ends
The chipmaker outlines its road map for desktop, mobile, and server lines, announcing a new mobile technology to extend battery life.
