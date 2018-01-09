James Martin/CNET

Intel's press conference opened with a "data" rock performance, followed by a complete shift in tone by Intel's CEO.

Brian Krzanich stepped on stage, and almost immediately addressed the elephant in the room: Spectre and Meltdown, two massive security flaws that affected more than 20 years of computers using Intel, Arm and AMD's chips.

"Our primary goal has been to keep our customers safe," Krzanich said from Intel's keynote from CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo hotel. "We have not received any information that these exploits have been used to steal customer information."

Last Wednesday, security researchers from Google, as well independent researchers, discovered Spectre and Meltdown, a vulnerability that sent shockwaves through the tech industry. It's forced Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants to push out updates for their devices, a fix which can also affect the gadget's performance.

Krzanich thanked tech companies for working with Intel to fix the issues, and said it's working on fixing the performance flaws.

"We'll continue working with the industry to minimize the impact on those workloads over time," the Intel CEO said.

Krzanich spent less than two minutes talking about the company's security issues, while Intel dedicated about 17 minutes to an opening performance with a digital band.

He then started talking about artificial intelligence and technology with Intel.