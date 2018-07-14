Instagram's down and everyone's flocked to Twitter

At around 3 p.m. ET, photo-deprived Instagrammers headed to Twitter to see if it was just them. Nope, Instagram is down for everyone.

You can join the party with the #instagramdown hashtag.

Me running to twitter because Instagram is down and can't survive without social media #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/nBWNuZrPdO — sweetation (@GodisTayandAri) July 13, 2018

Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing site, said in an email statement and posted on Instagram's Twitter feed, "We're aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue and should be 100 percent up shortly."

We're aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We know it's frustrating, and we're working quickly to fix the issue! — Instagram (@instagram) July 13, 2018

Update, 3:48 p.m. ET: Added statements from Facebook and Instagram.