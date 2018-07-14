At around 3 p.m. ET, photo-deprived Instagrammers headed to Twitter to see if it was just them. Nope, Instagram is down for everyone.
You can join the party with the #instagramdown hashtag.
Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing site, said in an email statement and posted on Instagram's Twitter feed, "We're aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue and should be 100 percent up shortly."
Update, 3:48 p.m. ET: Added statements from Facebook and Instagram.
Discuss: Instagram's down and everyone's flocked to Twitter
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.