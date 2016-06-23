Instagram will soon automatically translate foreign languages in-app

Enlarge Image Instagram

Fresh off hitting 500 million users, Instagram has announced that user bios, comments and captions posted in foreign languages will be automatically translated to the user's native language.

Now, we can better enjoy the snaps of breakfast, dogs and memes posted by our friends abroad (and the occasional photo featuring actual humans, too).

"The Instagram community has grown faster and become more global than we ever imagined," the Facebook-owned company wrote in a post announcing the news. "We're excited that you'll soon be able to understand the full story of a moment, no matter what language you speak."

It appears that not every language will be supported from day one, with a help page explaining, "If translations aren't showing up, it could be because we couldn't detect or don't currently support the language."