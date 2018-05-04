Instagram quietly adds a native payments feature for some users

Carl Court / Getty Images

Instagram has quietly added a native payments feature for certain users.

As part of the feature, users of the photo sharing app can register a credit or debit card with their profile and set up a security pin. They can then make purchases without leaving the site. This follows the company's announcement last year that it would allow users to book appointments with businesses through the app.

The feature is available through a limited set of partners and businesses on Instagram, including dinner reservation app Resy. Soon, you'll be able to use Instagram to make payments for things like movie tickets, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

Some users in the US and the UK have access to the payment settings, according to TechCrunch.

Making the purchasing experience faster and more convenient could boost Instagram's role in commerce. Parent company Facebook has had its own endeavors in native commerce, previously rolling out features in Messenger that not only let people buy things, but also allow them to make payments to friends. In February, Snapchat also began testing a native payments and checkout feature.