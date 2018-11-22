Instagram may rearrange your profile in the coming weeks

Instagram

Instagram is looking to change up profile pages.

The Facebook-owned company said on Wednesday that you might see features rearranged on your profile page in the coming weeks. Icons, buttons and tabs may change, though content on your profile grid won't change.

This comes as Instagram tests different changes to improve user profiles "in phases and different combinations," Instagram said in a blog post. It's looking at ways "you can better express yourself and more easily connect with the people you care about."

Instagram has been making other changes to its platform. On Monday, the popular photo-sharing app said it'll begin removing fake likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity on the platform.