Instagram users across the globe were reporting that the photo-sharing site was down Thursday.
Website checker Down For Everyone Or Just Me? says the 'Gram should be functioning. But just before 6 a.m. PT, Instagram's website was showing a server error and the mobile app wouldn't refresh. So users vented their frustration on Twitter, using the hashtag #instagramdown.
First published, May 10 at 5:56 a.m. PT.
Update, 6:01 a.m. PT: It's back! The outage appears to have lasted about 15 minutes.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.