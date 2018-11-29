CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Instagram improving accessibility for users with visual impairments

New features include "alternative text" to provide descriptions for pics.

Apps For Mobile Devices

Instagram's new features are geared towards the visually impaired.

 NurPhoto

On Wednesday, Instagram announced new features intended to provide a better experience for people with vision impairments.

Instagram is introducing automatic alternative text, which lets you hear descriptions of pictures when using Instagram with a screen reader. The automatic alternative text uses object recognition tech to generate a list of things that may appear in the photo, helping people know what they're looking at.

Instagram also lets you create your own alternative text. When posting a photo, you'll be able to go into the Advanced Settings and add your own alt text, which can be heard when using a screen reader.

instagram-alternative-textEnlarge Image

How to add your own alternative text.

 Instagram

Be sure to read CNET's Tech Enabled blog for more stories about companies making technology more accessible.

Next Article: Electric scooters are now disrupting wrists, elbows and heads