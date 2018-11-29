Instagram improving accessibility for users with visual impairments

On Wednesday, Instagram announced new features intended to provide a better experience for people with vision impairments.
Instagram is introducing automatic alternative text, which lets you hear descriptions of pictures when using Instagram with a screen reader. The automatic alternative text uses object recognition tech to generate a list of things that may appear in the photo, helping people know what they're looking at.
Instagram also lets you create your own alternative text. When posting a photo, you'll be able to go into the Advanced Settings and add your own alt text, which can be heard when using a screen reader.
