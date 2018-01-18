CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram and Google are buzzkills for dispensaries (The 3:59, Ep. 340)

We look at the strained relationship between tech companies and legal marijuana shops. Also, VR might have found a solution to one of its biggest annoyances.

Instagram bans legal dispensary accounts without warning, creating a massive headache for many owners.

 Alfred Ng/CNET

On today's podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

