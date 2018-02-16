Alexei Navalny.

Instagram has removed a video posted by Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny following pressure from the country's communications regulator.

The video shows deputy prime minister Sergei Prikhodko meeting with wealthy Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska on a yacht populated with models and escorts.

"Instagram decided to comply with Russian illegal censorship requests and deleted some content about oligarch Deripaska," said Navalny in a tweet. "Shame on you, @instagram!"

Russia's internet censor has also demanded the video be removed from YouTube, but the company has yet to do so.

A spokeswoman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, confirmed to BBC News that it had decided to comply with Russia's demands, but the social media giant would not discuss the specifics.

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.