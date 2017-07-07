Matt Elliott/CNET

If you are feeling like Rob Kardashian because you can't get into your Instagram account, you aren't alone.

Several users of the photo-sharing app have taken to social media in the past 24 hours to complain about noting being able to log in to their accounts. An Instagram tweet this morning was swarmed by angry users accusing the service of deleting or disabling their accounts warning or reason.

My account was deleted, please answer us — Rhéa (@ashelia) July 6, 2017

You deleted literally ALL my accounts. I've gotten most of them back but you haven't given me back the one I'm most active on. Plz explain 😤 — Bae= Sam and Colby⟠ (@i_need_2_names) July 6, 2017

But rest assured, Instagram says, the accounts are still intact and blamed a bug for the dustup.

"We are aware of a bug that is causing some users to be logged out of their accounts," an Instagram spokesperson said. "We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Kardashian, of course, isn't so lucky. Instagram deleted the reality TV personality's account Wednesday after he allegedly posted intimate photos of his former fiancée.

