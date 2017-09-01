Instagram brings Stories to the mobile web

Instagram

Instagram is bringing one of its most popular features, the Snapchat clone Stories, to web browsers on your phone.

Stories are strings of photos and videos you can post on the Facebook-owned photo app that disappear after 24-hours. Instagram copied the concept -- right down to the name -- from its rival Snapchat.

Now Instagram stories has more than 250 million users a day -- more than the number of people who use all of Snapchat. Facebook likes the Stories format so much it has added them to all of its major apps: its chat apps Messenger and WhatsApp, and the main Facebook app itself.

The addition of mobile web access for stories could be a boon to Instagram users in emerging markets, when the mobile web is more popular.

For the web version, you'll be able to browse through the posts by tapping on arrow buttons. The company also said people will be able to post Stories directly from the mobile web in "coming months."