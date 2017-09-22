Instagram brings face filters to live video

Instagram

The Snapchat-ification of Instagram rolls on.

On Thursday, the Facebook-owned photo site said it's bringing face filters, which superimpose digital graphics like sunglasses or a dog nose on your face, to its live video feature. The filters were already available for photos and Instagram Stories, which lets people post strings of videos and photos that disappear after 24 hours.

Both features -- face filters and Stories -- were pioneered by Snapchat. But Facebook has since brought Stories to all of its major apps: Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the main Facebook app itself.

To use the face filter feature in Instagram live videos, tap the face icon at the bottom right corner of the screen during or before a broadcast. Instagram said the feature will roll out globally over the next several weeks.