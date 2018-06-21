CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Instagram bets on long-form video (The 3:59, Ep. 417)

Instagram taps longer videos, California's net neutrality bill may get watered down and Disney comes back with a richer Fox bid.

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Instagram bets on long-form video (The 3:59, Ep. 417)
4:15

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Instagram bets on long-form video (The 3:59, Ep. 417)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Tech condemns Trump: Apple, Microsoft, Airbnb oppose separating families at the border