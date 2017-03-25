Instagram adds two-factor authentication, security features

Instagram

Instagram just made your account much harder to hack.

On Thursday, Instagram added two-factor authentication to the social network, increasing security measures for their 600 million active users.

You can activate two-factor authentication by going to your settings and turning on the feature.

Twitter, Facebook and Google already offer two-factor authentication.

After activating it, Instagram also provides five backup codes in case you don't receive the text messages with the authentication code, and automatically saves a screenshot of the codes onto your device.

Two-factor authentication is a useful tool to prevent somebody else from taking over your accounts. Someone trying to break in using your password might be stumped after failing to also have the security codes sent to your phone or email address.

The extra log-in step means that your account can't be hacked just because your password has been exposed. Here's our helpful FAQ on two-factor authentication, if you need more information.

Along with the password security update, Instagram also added content filters over pictures and videos that have been marked as sensitive content.

"While these posts don't violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive," Instagram wrote in a blog post.

Users who want to see the sensitive content just have to tap on the filter to see the possibly offensive or disturbing photo or video.