Instagram adds ability to re-share story posts from friends

Getty Images

Instagram gave users the the ability to re-share their friends story posts on Thursday, but it doesn't apply to every post.

If a friend tags you in their story, you'll get a notification in your direct message thread with them. Since Thursday's update -- for 24 hours -- you'll be able to tap and see their story as a sticker, allowing you to add some creative tweaks.

You can then add that to your own account, where it'll have a link back to the original account.

Given the privacy issues this feature might raise, it's only available on public accounts, the photo sharing service said.

The Facebook-owned Instagram is also reportedly looking into allowing video posts up to an hour long.