Insta360 One X gets updated for HDR video

Aloysius Low/CNET

The awesome Insta360 One X camera gets even better with a new update that adds HDR video to its feature list.

HDR video will shoot at 5.7K resolution at 25 frames per second, and allows for better highlights and lowlights without post processing. The company claims it's the first action camera with these capabilities.

The update also brings Google Maps Street View integration, letting users submit 360 videos to Google directly from the app. The video is then converted into 360-degree photo spheres for viewing in Street View.

The company also announced an Insta360 One X Camera Bundle will also be sold at the online Apple Store. It will include accessories such as a multi-function Bullet Time Handle that's also a tripod, a selfie stick, two batteries and a pouch.

Check out the video below for a look at the new HDR video features.