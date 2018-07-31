Insomniac's Spider-Man PS4 game goes gold

Insomniac Games

Spider-Man is ready to swing onto the PlayStation 4.

Developer Insomniac Games announced Monday that their Marvel superhero video game has gone gold, which means it has finished development and will be prepped for its Sept. 7 release date.

We are pleased to announce that #SpiderManPS4 has GONE GOLD for its worldwide release on September 7th. Thanks to @PlayStation and @MarvelGames for their support in the creation of this original Spider-Man adventure. pic.twitter.com/iD4mJmqGfK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 30, 2018

The game stars an older Peter Parker, a teenage Miles Morales and a playable Mary Jane. The game will have no connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe , Tom Holland's Peter Parker seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming or the many spider-characters coming to Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film.

A hot red PlayStation 4 Pro themed after the Spider-Man game is also on the way, featuring the white spider symbol seen on this version of Peter Parker.