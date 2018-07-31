CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

Insomniac's Spider-Man PS4 game goes gold

The developer announced the game's completion Monday.

spider-man-ps4-swing-le332323232323gal

Insomniac's Spider-Man game has finished development.

 Insomniac Games

Spider-Man is ready to swing onto the PlayStation 4.

Developer Insomniac Games announced Monday that their Marvel superhero video game has gone gold, which means it has finished development and will be prepped for its Sept. 7 release date.

The game stars an older Peter Parker, a teenage Miles Morales and a playable Mary Jane. The game will have no connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe , Tom Holland's Peter Parker seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming or the many spider-characters coming to Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film.

A hot red PlayStation 4 Pro themed after the Spider-Man game is also on the way, featuring the white spider symbol seen on this version of Peter Parker.

Now Playing: Watch this: Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Mary Jane team up in new...
1:40
Next Article: For Apple's quarterly earnings, it's all about the next iPhone