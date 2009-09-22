Inside CNET Labs 61: Next meeting, Hawaii. No, Paris!!

First up, Eric narrowly escapes getting struck by lightning but still gets to see fireballs race past his window in the wee hours of the morning. True story.

Then a PSA: Dong finds a new old charge on his AT&T phone bill and explains why you should look at yours more closely.

Then, Kanye Interruptus, Serena's intimidation, and Joe Wilson mouthing off? What's going on?!! We share our theories.

Lastly, we're apparently in the wrong business. Dong explains why we should be in the Wi-Fi standards business. From the sound of it, it's a lot more fun.

To subscribe to this podcast, visit us at our main page and click the podcast link on the right. Don't forget to leave us voice mail at 1-800-947-6399 or e-mail us at insidecnetlabs@cnet.com.

Podcast Your browser does not support the audio element.





Subscribe now: iTunes (audio) | RSS (audio)



