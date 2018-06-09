Ingenious pizza box folds into bed tray for hungry slackers

Look away if you're one of those people who goes nuclear over finding crumbs in bed.

Chain restaurant Boston Pizza has developed what might be the final say in pizza-delivery innovations: a pizza box that folds into an over-the-lap tray for eating in bed.

The invention looks a lot like a regular pizza box, but it has two triangular cardboard legs that fold out to elevate it like a little table.

The marketing stunt is part of a Father's Day promotion and Boston Pizza is giving customers in Canada a chance to win one of the limited-edition boxes. Yes, that "limited-edition" caveat is kind of crushing. Don't expect this lazy-making box to reach the mainstream.

The box is a collaboration with advertising firm John St., which describes the creation as "the world's first pizza box designed for eating pizza in bed." That statement seems to be making the assumption people didn't just previously lay a regular pizza box directly on their laps despite the heat and grease. Not that I would ever do that.

This pizza-in-bed box represents another step forward in imaginative box redesigns. Pizza Hut delivered a pizza box that doubled as a playable DJ turntable in 2016, and Vinnie's Pizzeria in Brooklyn baked a box made from actual pizza that same year.

