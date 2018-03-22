Indie film aims to be first blockchain blockbuster

A dramatic comedy about a computer hacker and a whole lot of missing bitcoins sounds like the perfect plot for the first feature film to be released using blockchain technology.

Indie film "No Postage Necessary" is teaming up with Vevue, a peer-to-peer video network app running on the Qtum blockchain platform, for distribution. Vevue currently offers an iOS app, with Android and web versions in development. Check out CNET's blockchain primer for more on how the technology behind bitcoin works.

Jeremey Culver wrote, directed and produced "No Postage Necessary," which was shot on 35mm and will appear in select US theaters and through video-on-demand as well as through Vevue. It will also be available to purchase using cryptocurrency.

"There are many advantages to blockchain distribution, including immutable proof of intellectual property rights, transparent royalty payments, and, since all data on the blockchain is resistant to duplication, we can now envision a world where films are no longer pirated," Culver said in a release.

George Blagden from "Vikings" stars as Sam, a computer genius and hacker who poses as a postal worker to steal mail, but ends up falling for a widow who makes him want to be a better person. An FBI agent looking for a set of missing bitcoins threatens to ruin Sam's chances at romance.

The movie's worldwide blockchain debut is set for June.