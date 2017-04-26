Indiana Jones sequel gets pushed back to 2020

Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones will return for his fifth film on July 20, 2020, as announced by the Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm Tuesday.

Harrison Ford will return in the title role along with director Steven Spielberg for the movie, which has been pushed back from its previously announced 2019 release.

The news comes amid Disney and Lucasfilm also announcing a May 24, 2019 release date for "Star Wars: Episode XI", a November 27, 2019 release for "Frozen 2" and a live-action "The Lion King" for July 19, 2019.

Ford recently shocked crowds at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida with a surprise appearance for the Star Wars at 40 panel along with George Lucas. And just so you know, when this Indiana Jones movie releases Ford will be three days from turning 78... he must have found the Fountain of Youth.