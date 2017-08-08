Apple accused of 'anti-consumer' behaviour by Indian watchdog

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is in the crosshairs of India's telecommunications regulator.

The iPhone maker has been called out for its refusal to enable a Do Not Disturb app developed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its devices, reports Times of India.

The app allows users to share details of "pesky" calls and spam messages with authorities and mobile service providers, who would then take action on the caller or sender.

Launched last June, Google has enabled support for the app on Android devices, TRAI chairman Ram Sewak Sharma said in a statement to the publication, adding that TRAI has been discussing the matter with Apple over the past year.

Frustrated with Apple's refusal to allow the app on its platform, Sharma said the company's actions are "anti-consumer," arguing they strip Apple users of their freedom to decide what to do with their data, and leave them vulnerable to unwanted calls and texts.

India is becoming an increasingly important market for Apple, with more locals using its iPhones than ever before. Plus, Apple isn't one to remain stubborn if it sees reason. In China, another important market for the company, it last month took VPN apps off the shelves from the Chinese App Store, in accordance with local regulations requiring it do so.

Apple was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

