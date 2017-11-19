The new teaser trailer for Pixar's "Incredibles 2" was released on Saturday, and it shows that crimefighting is still a family affair. Baby Jack-Jack teaches us that holding any baby can be dicey, but holding a super-baby can pose special problems.

"The Incredibles" came out in 2004, and the super-powered family consists of dad Mr. Incredible (voice of Craig T. Nelson) and mom Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) along with their kids: Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and Jack-Jack. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Frozone. As fans learned in July, the new film will pick up right where the first one ended, with no time passing (so Jack-Jack is still a baby, albeit a very special one).

Director Brad Bird told those at Disney's summer fan event, D23, that this film will focus on Elastigirl.

"Incredibles 2" is set for release on June 15, 2018 in the U.S., June 13 in the U.K. and June 14 in Australia.