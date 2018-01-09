Sarah Tew/CNET

A laptop case that also charges your notebook sounds like a dream for those always reaching for a charger. Incase is making it a reality.

The company is releasing a protective MacBook Pro case with a built-in battery that can provide a full charge. It'll be available in Q3 for $200, which converts roughly to £150 and AU$250.

The Incase IconConnected case is only available for the MacBook Pro 13 and 15. It doesn't charge the laptop while it's inside the case, but rather allows it to connect to the integrated 14,000mAh battery when removed from the sleeve.

It also includes a USB-A port so you can also charge your phone or other devices.

