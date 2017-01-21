Donald Trump's Inauguration Day makes memes great again

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

On Friday, Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in front of a crowd on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Predictably, the internet was all over it.

Leading up to the transition of power, much of the chatter on social media had more to do with the mall than the new president.

The word "mall" trended on Twitter for hours on Inauguration Day morning as many compared the wide open spaces on the mall in 2017 to the vast throngs that crowded the same area in 2008 for Barack Obama's inauguration.

Some pointed out that even Trump seemed to prefer photos from Obama's inauguration.

A proud tradition

As Trump took the stage and began his inaugural address, social media shared plenty of sentiments both in support and opposition. Trump supporters and the indifferent alike sent the phrases "God Bless America" and "America the Beautiful" trending:

The changing face of 'hope and change'



Anti-Trump forces were also out in person in Washington and online. New work from artist Shepard Fairey, known for his iconic poster design for President Obama's 2008 campaign, was spotted IRL and on Twitter:

Red, white and meow

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's right-hand woman, made headlines with her patriotically colored Gucci Inauguration Day outfit, originally designed to celebrate the city of London. Online observers compared the getup to everything from Revolutionary War soldier uniforms to the outfits worn by Hot Dog on a Stick workers. But look closely at the buttons -- they're little cat heads. Meowza!

American carnage on both sides

Fans and the fearful latched on to Trump's use of the phrase.