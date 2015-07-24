In 'Sharknado 3,' it was George R.R. Martin's turn to die horrifically

Warning: This clip is a bit gruesome, and definitely not safe for work. Only click the play button if your work is awesome and cool with you watching videos of sharks tearing a human apart.

Season 5 of HBO's hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones" ended in one of the most horrific ways imaginable -- with a major, beloved character brutally stabbed to death by his own men.

It certainly wasn't the first gut-wrenching death of the series. After all, it seems like characters die just about every five to ten minutes in Westeros, but Jon Snow's death further solidified the fact that George R.R. Martin, the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" heptalogy, on which the show is based, just loves brutally killing off as many characters as he can.

The Syfy channel premiered the made-for-TV movie "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!" on Wednesday, and Martin made a very brief cameo in the film that gives the author some much-deserved payback. In the clip, which Syfy posted to its Twitter page on Wednesday, we see Martin as a moviegoer who gets brutally attacked by a shark that somehow jumps out of the movie screen and into his face.

Take that, George! Don't you go killing beloved characters like Jon Snow in Season 6!

If you didn't happen to catch "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!" when it aired last night, Syfy will be airing the movie again over the next few days, and users in the US can now watch it in full online. For those in the UK and Australia, you can check when the movie will next run on your local Syfy channel by clicking on the links.