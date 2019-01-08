In search of a smarter night's rest at CES 2019

One thing you're always bound to see at CES: hordes of groggy, exhausted journalists trudging through Las Vegas on very little sleep. Maybe that's why the tech that focuses on getting a better night's rest tends to jump out at us.

And to be sure, we typically see a lot of it. Everybody sleeps, after all, and some people are willing to spend to sleep better. If it takes a little tech in addition to the blankets and bedding, why not?

To that end, here's a sampling of some of the sleep tech that jumped out at us this week at CES 2019. I can't vouch for any of it, but I'll gladly volunteer to test it out for as many hours as necessary. The more the better, I say.

ASTI 'LectroFan Micro 2

White noise machines that texture the silence of a quiet bedroom can actually do wonders to help ease some people to sleep. There are plenty already on the market already, but one way to stand out is with a really good design.

Enter the 'LectroFan Micro 2, newly released from California-based company ASTI (Adaptive Sound Technologies). It's a tiny little bedside speaker with a nifty top that twists upward into a vertical stance, directing any one of its 11 white noise settings in your general direction. Unplug its Micro-USB power cable and it'll run for up to 40 hours before needing a charge (make that 20 hours if you turn on its Bluetooth radio and connect it with your phone to play music or podcasts).

The small size and clever pop-up design means that it won't take up too much space on your nightstand, traits that make it a good portability pick, too. Preorders opened this week, with units expected to ship in February. The cost? $35 a piece.

Darwin by Delos

Move beyond a simple white noise speaker and you'll find all sorts of smart home tech that promises to help you sleep better -- color-changing light bulbs that sync with your circadian rhythms, smart shades that automate the sunlight in your bedroom, connected climate control, you name it.

Hardware like that is nothing new, but a company called Delos wants to help you put it all to work as easily and intelligently as possible. Its answer: a subscription-based app called Darwin coming later this year that promises to quarterback your various smart home gadgets for the sake of a healthier home -- and for the sake of a better night's sleep.

Basically, Darwin promises to automate all of your gadgets based on data gathered from medical research and in-house testing -- automatic automation, if you will, and all of it informed by science. Delos claims that Darwin is already compatible with hundreds of different devices, with more expected to come on board by launch. Maybe that sounds like a solution for folks who are too lazy to program their fancy smart home gadgets themselves, but the idea of letting health experts have a say in your home's automation without having to think too hard about it might be appealing to some. It's an interesting pitch at the very least, and a name I'll be keeping an eye on this year.

Hupnos

Another sleep issue that tech seeks to address at CES 2019: snoring. The most interesting solution we found? A sleep mask called Hupnos that fits over your eyes and your nose. If you're snoring, it'll use subtle, built-in vibrations to get you to adjust positions without waking you up. If that doesn't work, it'll tighten pressure on your nostrils to slow your exhales and help quiet the maelstrom coming from within. How does it know when you're snoring? A companion app on your phone listens for the telltale sounds while you sleep.

Hupnos is seeking its funding through Indiegogo, where you can currently request a unit for $120, an early bird discount from the suggested retail price of $179.

