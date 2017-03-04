In search of a gender-neutral bathroom? Yelp can help

Enlarge Image Chris Goodney, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yelp today published a blog post announcing a new feature to help users locate businesses with gender-neutral bathrooms.

The post, written by Rachel Williams, Yelp's Head of Diversity and Inclusion, explained that gender-neutral restrooms have a single-stall with a locking door and are available to any gender.

Like the Yelp screenshot below, gender-neutral restrooms will now be listed as a feature alongside a store's credit card policy, wheelchair accessibility, and other important characteristics. Both Yelp's desktop and mobile versions should display this information, through details provided by users as well as business owners.

The company also plans to add gender neutral restrooms as a search feature shortly to make them even easier to locate.

Yelp's new feature comes roughly one week after the Trump administration reversed the rules on bathrooms for transgender students. In a separate blog post on March 2, Yelp announced its support for Gavin Grimm, a transgender student in Virginia who was denied access to the boys' bathroom at his school.