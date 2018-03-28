Enlarge Image Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

While April 1 may be an ideal day to pull pranks, you probably don't want to try anything at In-N-Out Burger restaurants if you still want to eat there.

The California-based fast food chain filed a restraining order on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Cody Roeder, otherwise known as Trollmunchies on YouTube.

Roeder allegedly walked into two different Southern California In-N-Out Burgers -- one in Van Nuys on March 13, the other in Burbank on March 14 -- posing as the popular fast food chain's CEO.

Roeder allegedly berated customers, took burgers from diners' hands, demanded a taste test from the kitchen and called the food "garbage," according to the Orange County Register.

The videos depicting both incidents at In-N-Out Burger were posted on March 14 on the Trollmunchies YouTube channel but have since been taken down.

"We have recently seen an increase of visitors to our stores, who are not customers but instead are intentionally disruptive and who then try to promote themselves through social media," Arnie Wensinger, executive vice president at In-N-Out Burger, said in a statement. "These visitors have unfortunately used deceit, fraud, and trespass to their own advantage, and in each instance, they have attempted to humiliate, offend, or otherwise make our customers or associates uncomfortable."

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $25,000 from Roeder for his prank gone bad. That's food for thought for any future pranksters who want to take on the popular food chain.

The Trollmunchies YouTube channel is full of videos of Roeder trolling women (usually trying to pick them up), as well as pranking hackers and random people on the street.

Neither In-N-Out Burger nor Trollmunchies immediately responded to a request for a comment.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Life, Disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it?