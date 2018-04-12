Impossible Foods

In a partnership that would probably make the Beastie Boys happy, White Castle is joining forces with Impossible Foods.

The two companies announced the fast food burger chain will debut the "Impossible Slider" on Thursday. The small hamburger will be a meatless plant-based burger done with White Castle's typical square-bun flair.

"White Castle's model has been often imitated but never duplicated," said Impossible Foods CEO Patrick Brown in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with White Castle, and together learning how to popularize plant-based meat with mainstream burger lovers."

Impossible Foods is part of a vegan meat movement, in which faux beef, chicken, pork and fish products are produced in a high-tech lab to replicate the taste, look and smell of the real thing. Other companies include Beyond Meat, which makes meat-free chicken strips, and New Wave Foods, which sells fishless fried shrimp.

Until now, Impossible Foods' burgers were only in select higher-end restaurants and chains. This partnership with White Castle is the company's first foray into fast food. The Impossible Slider will be available in 140 locations in New York, New Jersey and Chicago and will cost $1.99 per burger.

"The fact that we are the first-fast food chain to offer the Impossible Burger to our loyal customers epitomizes our history of being on the 'bleeding edge' of a rapidly evolving industry," said White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.