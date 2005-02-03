Illinois university sets up Mac cluster

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has become the latest college to set up a big cluster of Xserve computers. The school's Turing Xserve cluster consists of 640 dual-2GHz processor Xserve servers, each with 4GB of memory and running Mac OS X server.
The biggest cluster to date is Virginia Tech's 1,150-node System X, which is among the top 10 in a key ranking of the world's supercomputers.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.