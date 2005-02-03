Illinois university sets up Mac cluster

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has become the latest college to set up a big cluster of Xserve computers. The school's Turing Xserve cluster consists of 640 dual-2GHz processor Xserve servers, each with 4GB of memory and running Mac OS X server.

The biggest cluster to date is Virginia Tech's 1,150-node System X, which is among the top 10 in a key ranking of the world's supercomputers.