Ikea offers hilarious instructions for assembling GoT cloaks

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Ikea/Facebook screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

I think about "Game of Thrones" the way I think about Ikea.

My initial reaction is: "Do I have to?"

I know, though, that many people take it seriously.

Some of those people were surely taken aback to learn the dapper cloaks worn by Jon Snow and others who wander the TV show's fields and woods are actually Ikea rugs that have been cut up and dyed.

Now, Ikea's Norwegian arm wants to help you adorn your shoulders with your own "Game of Thrones" cloak. Because winter is coming and all that.

It's turned to Facebook and posted instructions -- similar to most of the store's little manuals -- for making such cloaks from its rugs.

The so-called Vinter skuldervarmer -- literally Winter shoulder-warmer -- requires just four steps.

Sommeren er snart over, winter is coming. Posted by IKEA on Friday, August 11, 2017

The most difficult part appears to be making sure you cut just the right-shaped hole for it to slip over your head and rest on your shoulders in total comfort.

It's also uplifting that the only tool you need is a pair of scissors, rather than one of those Allen keys you sometimes get in Ikea boxes. Those can be very difficult to use if you, like me, have slightly large hands.

I can imagine that Ikeas across America will be populated this Saturday with couples trying to decide which rug best matches their eyes and suits their shoulders.

The worst part might be that some people will be catwalking down the aisle, while you're just picking up a new bathroom rug because yours is a little worn.

Please try and tolerate these people. It's not their fault.