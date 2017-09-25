Ikea teases Apple about iPhone 8 wireless charging

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

You may have spent the whole weekend in rapt excitement about the fact that you can actually charge your new iPhone 8 wirelessly.

Your Samsung-owning friends probably haven't stopped chuckling.

Even Ikea has decided that Cupertino embrace of (not very) new technology is just too much. So it's just released an ad campaign that gently mocks Apple about its progress.

You see, some of Ikea's lamps and tables already have built-in wireless charging. They've had it for a couple of years.

It wasn't possible, therefore, for Ikea's creatives to resist lines like, well, this:

I know, I know. That must have taken them at least 30 seconds to write.

I can feel you already trying a few lines yourself. May I, therefore, encourage you by presenting this:

Some, however, feel a touch charged with excess strain.

Another one, though, offers an excellent question.

Naturally, I asked Siri.

"This is what I found on the web for 'what lamp should I buy?'" she replied.

At least, that's how she answered on my iPad. On my phone, her response was: "Interesting question, Chris."

Yes, you can literally get two different responses from Siri simultaneously from two different devices.

Magical.

Anyway, this isn't the first time that Ikea has tweaked Apple's cheeks.

In September 2014, it launched BookBook, its catalog for the following year. Yes, a paper-based, non-digital device featuring tactile touch technology.

And the retailer couldn't help but mimic those Apple-executive-talking-against-a-white-background parody videos (see below).

"The battery life is eternal," the faux executive says in the ad.

Parodying Apple, which didn't respond to a request for comment, also seems to last forever. Ikea didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on its apparently ever-lasting Apple-baiting habit.

Morten Kjær, creative director at Ikea Creative Hub, did offer some thoughts to Adweek though.

"Ikea has been very progressive with wireless charging," Kjær said. "We are thrilled that new iPhone owners finally can make use of one of the most powerful lamps we've ever made."