Ikea smart bulbs' Alexa compatibility pushed back to Fall

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Ikea says its Tradfri smart bulbs will not become compatible with Apple HomeKit and other smart home systems until the Fall, despite reports to the contrary.

News site 9to5Mac reported that Ikea pushed through an update enabling HomeKit integration on Thursday, but in a Facebook post the company says "Tradfri is not yet compatible with Apple, Amazon and Google". The post adds that "everything will will work as we'd like this fall".

Screenshot: CNET

Ikea announced in May that its bulbs would be compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit in Summer 2017. The Ikea Tradfri product page now says: "Make sure that you have the latest upgrade of Trådfri gateway to be able to connect it with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Home."

CNET's review of the Tradfri noted that the biggest drawback for the bulb kit was its lack of integration with smart home systems, so these abilities would help increase its usefulness.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. Meanwhile Ikea was unavailable for comment.

Updated 1:15PM ET: An earlier version of the story reported 9To5Mac's claims that an update enabled HomeKit on Tradfri, but the story has now been updated to include comment from Ikea.