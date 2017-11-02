CNET también está disponible en español.

Ikea smart bulbs now light up with Apple HomeKit

The Swedish furniture manufacturer is making its Tradfi smart home system more widely compatible, after delays pushed it back.

Ikea's Tradfi smart home system is now easier to assemble.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Ikea's smart home system just got a bit smarter, adding support for Apple HomeKit.

The Tradfri line of smart bulbs launched this summer without support for third-party standards, making it a bit basic in the opinion of our reviewer, compared to rivals such Philips Hue. But in a new update to the Tradfi app, it now integrates with HomeKit so you can control the bulbs using Apple's Home app.

Ikea has yet to give a date for when the promised Google Home integration will happen. 

