Ikea buys handyman-for-hire service TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit.com

Those Ikea cabinet assembly instructions giving you fits? The company could soon make it easier to hire someone to do it for you.

TaskRabbit, which connects handymen, movers and yard workers with people who have a task they'd rather pay someone else to do, is now part of Ikea. It will become an independent subsidiary within the Sweden-based home furnishings retailer.

According to the report in Recode, quoting sources close to the situation, terms of the sale could not be determined.

Ikea's main focus is still its physical retail stores, but lately it has made other moves to embrace digital, including a new augmented-reality app to help you place furniture.

Ikea and TaskRabbit did not immediately return requests for comment.