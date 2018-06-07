IHOP threatens name change to IHOb, fans flip their pancakes

IHOP

Breakfast-themed restaurant chain IHOP is sacred eating ground for many people who associate it with nostalgic family meals or late-night, post-drinking college student gatherings. Those folks aren't thrilled about the prospect of the International House of Pancakes turning into the International House of something starting with a "b."

The name-change threat first appeared on the IHOP Twitter account on Monday. "For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP. Now, we're flippin' our name to IHOb," the chain wrote.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

It then teased what the "b" could stand for by offering a Twitter poll with the options "Biscuits," "Bacon," "Butternut Squash" or "Barnacles." For the record, I totally voted for barnacles. If IHOP is serious about making a change, the obvious move would be "breakfast."

IHOP says it will reveal its new name on June 11. Twitter fans of things like rooty tooty fresh 'n fruity pancakes and cupcake pancakes (no kidding) are getting their hackles up over this obvious marketing ploy.

Ain’t no one callin y’all IHOB — Cansu 💋 (@cansuyilmazxo) June 6, 2018

"Ain't no one callin y'all IHOB," insists one Twitter user. Another is betting on "b" for "betrayal."

IHOP is changing its name to IHOB and while people think it stands for “breakfast” I’m putting my money on BETRAYAL — bea (@bayahhh) June 6, 2018

Twitter user Seth is a little behind the times, mourning the closure of Toys R Us and the advent of IHOb while questioning if his Blockbuster gift cards are now expired.

First Toys R Us closes, now IHOP is changing its name to IHOB. What's next? My Blockbuster gift cards are expired? — Seth (@SethShaffer) June 6, 2018

Not everyone is feeling upset about this. At least one Twitter user is just now learning the "P" stands for "pancake."

i didn't know that IHOP stands for the International House of Pancakes — 𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘸𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘢 🧞‍♀️ (@ericaesthetics) June 6, 2018

Others are just taking the opportunity to joke around, suggesting rival chain Denny's will change its name to "That Place Divorced Parents Meet up to Exchange Kids Every Weekend." Another popular idea is the "b" stands for "bancakes." Would that be a mash-up of bananas and pancakes?

IHOP to IHOB? Next thing ya know, Denny's is gonna change it's name to, "That Place Divorced Parents Meet up to Exchange Kids Every Weekend." — Briggsy Smalls (@GingerBriggs36) June 6, 2018

it’s 🅱️ancakes — Mason B (@MasonB1u) June 6, 2018

CNET's own Ry Crist offers up a particularly juicy theory that IHOP is getting in on the blockchain craze. International House of Bitcoin, anyone?

Blockchain, so hot right now. https://t.co/aw9gnhyVdq — Ry Crist (@rycrist) June 5, 2018

Whatever comes of this, it's not terribly likely IHOP will outright abandon its iconic name. This is likely shaping up to be an effective marketing stunt. Maybe it will signal the launch of a big bacon promotion. Or maybe that barnacles quip is real and IHOP is getting into seafood. I can't wait to order up a plate of fried oyster pancakes. Extra syrup, please.

