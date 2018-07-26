On this podcast, we talk about:
- How if you're not watching YouTube on Chrome, expect slowdowns.
- Facebook launching Watch Party.
- Apple releasing a patch to fix its slowdown issues for the MacBook Pro.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
If you're not using Chrome, Google's redesign just made YouTube way slower (The 3:59, Ep. 432)
