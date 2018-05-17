We heard you like Marvel so we're here to give you more Marvel

Do you ever wake up in the morning and discover suddenly it's Saturday and you have *no idea* what happened last week in Marvel news, or even in news other than politics and scandals? We get it. So to help combat that fatigue and inject a little more pop culture into your weekend routine, we're starting a biweekly (here meaning every other week) newsletter about all things Marvel.

The newsletter will be written and curated by yours truly, and it'll feature everything from the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe updates and speculation for Avengers 4 to all things X-Men (and Deadpool!) and everything in between. Plus it'll be a bit more conversational and maybe even longer than our usual newsletters.

We'll try to use the format to highlight cool stuff CNET, GameSpot and our other sister sites publish about Marvel -- from movies to video games, to comic books and TV shows.

