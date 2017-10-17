Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft customers who have enabled Windows Update and applied security updates from Oct. 10 are automatically protected from a Wi-Fi security flaw nicknamed "KRACK," according to a company spokesperson.

The weakness in the WPA2 protocol, designed to protect wireless networks and devices, was discovered by computer security academic Mathy Vanhoef, CNET sister site ZDNet reported Monday. "KRACK" is short for Key Reinstallation Attack. The protocol is central to most modern Wi-Fi devices, such as computers, phones and routers. This places virtually all wireless-enabled devices at risk.

The bug could allow hackers to eavesdrop on your network traffic.

"We updated to protect customers as soon as possible, but as a responsible industry partner, we withheld disclosure until other vendors could develop and release updates," the Microsoft spokesperson said.